Telford students paint it pink to support breast cancer research campaign

From left: Teal Rowe, Rachel Turner, Jordan Corgan-Jefferis, Grace Houghton, Andrew Shouli, and Michaela Kotlarova Health and social care students out and about with their collecting buckets

Health and social care students at Telford College have embraced the #WearItPink campaign to help raise cash for research and care charity Breast Cancer Now.

Students wore or carried something pink around campus today, and collected donations in fundraising buckets.

Breast Cancer Now funds more than 300 of the brightest minds in breast cancer research.

To date, it has already invested £230 million in breast cancer research – and is currently funding around 80 cutting-edge projects across the UK worth just over £26 million.

The charity took to social media to thank the Telford College students for their efforts, saying: “Thank you so much for your support, and taking part in #WearItPink.”

Breast Cancer Now’s #WearItPink day is part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, and encourages people to wear pink in their communities, schools or work places.

The charity said: “Right now, we don’t know what the world will look like – what we’ll be able to do, who we’ll be able to go and see. But we know that breast cancer doesn’t stop for anything.

“Our nurses, scientists, and the hundreds of thousands of families affected by breast cancer, urgently need your support. Now more than ever.”