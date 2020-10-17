'We are in desperate need of more support': Drive to get toys to needy children this Christmas

Raising money for children's Christmas gifts are Steve Simpson, left, and David Ford of Cash Providers in Wellington

Cash Providers in Wellington runs a campaign every year to raise money and buy toys for children who are suffering over the festive period.

Deputy manager David Ford organises the annual appeal at the pawnbrokers in Wellington town centre.

"The items go to a women's refuge, the Princess Royal Hospital and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital," said David.

"Those children can't have a Christmas Day without presents to open and that is the reason we do it.

"We would also like to do something nice for the nurses.

"Last year we also got treats for the staff including festive hats and earrings and we would like to repeat that this year, especially since the NHS is having a hard time of it at the moment.

"People can donate money, new toys or faulty electrical goods such as game consoles. If you have a broken PlayStation don't take it to the tip, bring it to us and we can scrap and repair them.

"We are in desperate need of more support. Last year we raised £1,500 and we are a good way off from that at the moment."

The campaign has currently raised about £600, out of a £1,000 target. The end date is December 5.