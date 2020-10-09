Cash boost for Wellington charities

Anthony Lowe, right, handing over the cheque to Richard Leith and Ambre-Kate Willoughby, both from Telford After Care Team.

Former Mayor of Wellington Anthony Lowe made donations of £800 to both Manincare and Telford After Care Team – the nominated charities during his term.

Presenting the cheques, he said he wanted to support Wellington organisations which helped local people most in need.

“They are both very worthwhile causes, giving vital care to Wellington residents,” Anthony said.

“I was pleased with the £1,600 my wife and I managed to collect during our 2019-2020 year in office but obviously lockdown meant that we could not host various events, particularly our mayoral dinner, which is usually the year’s big fund raiser.

“However, some people still donated their ticket price and we also held raffles and church collections at the civic service and carol service.

“We received a generous donation of £150 from Wellington Cricket Club, as well as several anonymous gifts, and my wife and I donated £250,” he said.

Richard Leith of Telford After Care Team commented: “Every little helps and this £800 donation raised during by Councillor Anthony Lowe is greatly appreciated.”