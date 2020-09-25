Man charged over Telford attack

The victim was left injured after being assaulted on Windsor Road in Arleston by two other men at around 1.30pm last Sunday.

Now Saqib Khan, aged 21 and from Harvey Crescent, which branches off Windsor Road, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and bailed by the courts.

Anyone with information on the attack can call 101 quoting incident 0355i of September 20, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.