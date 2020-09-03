Wellington community centre in revamp thanks to lottery grant

Belmont Hall, in Wellington, successfully attracted a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund earlier this year to carry out improvements to the premises in New Street.

Now it has been redecorated, new lights installed and the stage refurbished to incorporate a new public address system to attract children’s party bookings, and a screen projection system for presentations.

The effort is already paying off with the committee attracting four new regular room bookings since the revamp was completed.

Centre treasurer Stephen Handley said: “We have now completed the work. The hall has now been redecorated.

“Today there is also life-saving news for Wellington with the installation of an external defibrillator.

“All this is due to the lottery grant that we received some time ago.

“When we can, there will be an open day to show the community what we have had done to the hall. Also we will organise a training session on how to use the defibrillator.

“We have already booked in four new groups since the refurbishment, which is fantastic news for the Belmont Hall and for Wellington

“This has all been great for the town and we hope it is the start of better things to come.”

There are also plans to open the Belmont cafe and club for lunches soon, featuring a two-course meal and entertainment on Fridays for the over 55s from midday.

Regular users include Telford’s 100-strong Strategic Tactical Adventure Gaming Society (STAGS), Telford Townswomen’s Guild, Eyton & Wellington Women’s Institute, a church and a flower arranging club.

The operators bid for the grant to cover the cost of the improvements which were needed to attract more room hire bookings, to secure the future of the premises.