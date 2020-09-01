Menu

Police launch appeal to find missing Telford man, 40

By Deborah Hardiman | Wellington | News | Published:

A man has been reported missing from his home near Telford.

David Jones, of Wellington, is missing

Forty-year-old David Jones has not been seen since Monday afternoon.

West Mercia Police said it was out of character for Mr Jones, of Wellington, not to have returned home. He was last seen at 4pm yesterday.

He is described as being 6ft tall, of large build and has short brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a sweatshirt.

Anyone who has seen him should contact the police on 101 using the log reference 744_I_31082020 20450.

