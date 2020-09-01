Petition to open car park at Wellington park thrown out by council

The petition calling for the pavilion car park of Bowring District Park to be opened for those using the facility gained 143 signatures but was thrown out by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The 30-space car park is usually used by those hiring the pavilion or changing rooms but with Covid-19 restrictions keeping these facilities closed, residents using the park, its cafe and nearby tennis courts, which are currently open, called for a review.

The document was started by Paul Kalinauckas, who said cars lining nearby streets had made driving around the park "like dodgems".

But in a letter to Mr Kalinauckas, Telford & Wrekin Council's executive director of housing, communities and customer services, said an agreement was in place with local residents to keep the car park closed, and that opening it would attract anti-social behaviour.

A petition was launched to open the car park for users of Bowring Park

It said: "At the time of approval for the car park on Herbert Avenue a commitment was made to the local residents, who raised concern about the car park that it was only to be used by visitors booking organised sports within Bowring Park in conjunction with the pavilion.

"Residents in close proximity to the car park have previously encountered antisocial behaviour and have had to install enhanced security measures to their properties.

"The council acknowledges that our open spaces have attracted increased visitors during lockdown and the increased popularity of the café lead to some short term parking issues in the area at peak times."

Advertising

The letter added: "With the above in mind, there is no intention to open the car park for use by the general public; we will review the concerns raised and options available which could include new signage and disabled parking within the current parking provision accessed off Haygate Road."

Mr Kalinauckas has appealed the decision and hopes to raise the issue at an upcoming council cabinet meeting.

Mr Kalinauckas said: "It would be a common sense solution to open the car park for the greater good of the community and encourage even more people to use Bowring Park.

"There is no legal basis for keeping it locked based on the views of a handful of neighbours."