False fire alarms at bowls club and care home
Fire service crews attended to two false alarms this morning, in a bowls club and a residential home.
The alarm at the Bowring Bowls & Social Club in Wellington was set off soon after 8am and soon found to be caused by fumes from cooking.
Then at about 10.15am, the fire service received another alert coming from the Arden Grange Nursing Home in Ditton Priors, west of Bridgnorth.
A crew attended from Much Wenlock but found that the alarm had been set off by a fault in the system.
Firefighters nevertheless used a thermal imaging camera to check for any dangerous heat signatures.
