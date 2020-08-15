Cycle lanes and parking ban plan to ease Wrekin traffic

The Wrekin near Wellington is a beauty spot that attracts thousands of walkers and cyclists all year. Since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown it has been especially busy, putting a strain on the traffic flow and parking spaces around the foot of the hill.

Temporary measures including a one way system were put in place earlier in the year to ease the pressure.

Now Telford & Wrekin Council plans to delineate cycle lanes, provide cycle parking spaces, install speed limit signs and further restrict parking around the area to make the roads safer and easier to navigate.

The council has made an experimental traffic order banning on-road parking on parts of Ercall Lane, Wrekin Course and Forest Glen, which will come into effect next Friday.

Learn more at bit.ly/2PU1qN5 or email traffic.schemes@telford.gov.uk to weigh in.

Work installing new infrastructure is due to begin on Monday, August 17, and last about two weeks.

Cllr Lee Carter, cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: "We are incredibly lucky to have the Wrekin on our doorstep and we want to encourage people to visit and make the most of it while keeping everyone safe.

"We are aware that there are ongoing issues with traffic as the roads are used not only for visiting the Wrekin but it’s a main access route and also used by local agriculture businesses.

"The current pandemic has seen lots more people have more spare time to enjoy the great outdoors and we want to make it possible for everyone to pursue a healthy lifestyle.

"The measures will be reviewed and we are working with local residents and town and parish councils to find solutions that will help everyone enjoy this wonderful feature in our town."

The work will involve some overnight road closures in parts. The closures will be in place from 7pm, so anyone planning to visit the Wrekin is encouraged to do so before then.