Town launches fresh website

The site, which shows the best of Wellington, Telford, is the initiative of Love Wellington, a campaign which works with local authorities, businesses, local organisations and residents to promote the town.

Sally Themans who heads up the campaign, said that everyone was delighted with the development, which is seen as a big step forward for Wellington, which like many town's is in the process of recovering from the impact of lockdown.

She said: “We are really thrilled with the result – it is a great website which does Wellington proud and will really help get the town moving again."

The site, which has been put together by Telford & Wrekin Council, has sections highlighting what to see and do, local history, shopping and community place makers, as well as information about how to get to the town and contact details.

“This website acts as a guide to our historic town – people can find everything they need to know about where to buy anything from sausages to ceramics, real ale and restored furniture – as well as arts events to enjoy and community projects to get involved with,” Sally added.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council member for College Ward, said it was another example of the effort going into helping Wellington's revival.

He said: “The new website is a very welcome addition to the continued efforts to tell the world that Wellington is open for business.

“It’s already been received well and is a credit to team who have pulled it together.

“It’s the latest example of how the Love Wellington campaign, the town council, borough council, local business and local residents are working together to help revive our High Street.

“It’s not an easy journey but every partner is committed for the long haul.”