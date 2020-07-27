Menu

Man taken to hospital after crash in Wellington

By Lisa O'Brien | Wellington | News | Published:

A man was taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after a crash in Wellington today.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving two cars on the B4394 at about 9am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent two fire appliances, including the rescue tender, to the scene.

They released one casualty from one of the vehicles using cutting equipment.

Jamie Arrowsmith, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, said two ambulances and a paramedic officer also attended.

He said: "There were two patients – a man who managed to get out of his vehicle.

"He was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

"The other man was discharged at the scene and had minor injuries."

