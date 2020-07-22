Advertising
Man's body is found near The Wrekin
A man's body has been found on a lane near The Wrekin.
Police found the body on Ercall Lane, Wellington, near the popular beauty spot the Wrekin, at around 8am today.
They are not looking for anyone in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "We were called at just after 8am today to a concern for safety.
"A search was carried out and sadly a man’s body was located in Ercall Lane, Wellington.
"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner."
Need help?
If you have been affected by this article help and advice is available from a number of agencies in Shropshire.
Samaritans - 116 123 or samaritans.org
Shropshire Mind - 01743 368647 or shropshiremind.org
Telford Mind - 07434 869248 or telford-mind.co.uk
Access Service for Adult Mental Health - 03001 240365
Every Mind Matters - nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters
