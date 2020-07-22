Menu

Advertising

Man's body is found near The Wrekin

By Charlotte Bentley | Wellington | News | Published:

A man's body has been found on a lane near The Wrekin.

Police found the body on Ercall Lane, Wellington, near the popular beauty spot the Wrekin, at around 8am today.

They are not looking for anyone in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "We were called at just after 8am today to a concern for safety.

"A search was carried out and sadly a man’s body was located in Ercall Lane, Wellington.

"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner."

Need help?

If you have been affected by this article help and advice is available from a number of agencies in Shropshire.

Samaritans - 116 123 or samaritans.org

Advertising

Shropshire Mind - 01743 368647 or shropshiremind.org

Telford Mind - 07434 869248 or telford-mind.co.uk

Access Service for Adult Mental Health - 03001 240365

Every Mind Matters - nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters

Wellington Telford Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News