M54 lane closed after crash near Wellington

Fire crews received a call shortly after 8.10am to a crash near Junction 7 of the motorway. It is not yet known if anyone suffered serious injuries but one lane was closed as a result.

Three fire engines were sent from Shrewsbury, Telford and Wellington and an operations officer was also in attendance.

Also at the scene were the ambulance service and police. Fire crews used small gear to make the vehicles safe before leaving the scene after 8.40am.

Police advised motorists to avoid the scene this morning.

West Mercia Police Operations and Communications said: "Lane 2 closed eastbound on the M54 prior to Junction 7 due to RTC. Traffic moving slowly. Please avoid the area where possible."

Meanwhile the eastbound road will be shut overnight between Junction 3 at Cosford and 2 at Coven Heath this weekend as Highways England their resurfacing work.

The westbound carriageway will stay open.