Menu

Advertising

Alleged drug driver arrested near Wellington

By Rob Smith | Wellington | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Police stopped a flatbed truck because it appeared to have no seatbelts but ended up seizing the truck after the driver was alleged to be under the influence of cannabis.

The truck was seized. Photo: @OPUShropshire

The male driver also had no valid insurance or licence, having recently finished a period of disqualification.

The pair were stopped on the A5 near Wellington on Thursday afternoon.

After he was tested for the presence of cannabis, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the drug limit.

Meanwhile the truck was seized and towed away.

Wellington Telford Local Hubs News Crime Transport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News