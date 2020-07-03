Advertising
Alleged drug driver arrested near Wellington
Police stopped a flatbed truck because it appeared to have no seatbelts but ended up seizing the truck after the driver was alleged to be under the influence of cannabis.
The male driver also had no valid insurance or licence, having recently finished a period of disqualification.
The pair were stopped on the A5 near Wellington on Thursday afternoon.
After he was tested for the presence of cannabis, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the drug limit.
Meanwhile the truck was seized and towed away.
Most Read
Carbon monoxide ‘could have incapacitated pilot’ in plane crash that killed former Telford tycoon and family
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.