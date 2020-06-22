Advertising
Police dog attacked by man threatening to hurt people in Wellington
A man has been arrested after members of the public were threatened and a police dog was attacked in Shropshire.
The man had reportedly been aggressive in Wellington on Saturday night, threatening people and trying to attack them in the street, leading to calls to the police.
West Mercia Police officers attended, alongside police dog Bella.
Police said the man then attacked Bella and attempted to assault her handler before they were able to detain him.
The West Mercia Police Dog Section reported that both the dog and her handler were unhurt.
Bella went on to help catch a man who crashed his BMW near Shifnal while, police say, he was twice over the drink drive limit.
After the crash early this morning, Bella helped track down the fleeing driver and found him hiding near the scene.
