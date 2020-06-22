Menu

Advertising

Police dog attacked by man threatening to hurt people in Wellington

By Rob Smith | Wellington | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A man has been arrested after members of the public were threatened and a police dog was attacked in Shropshire.

Police dog Bella was unhurt after being attacked. Photo: K999Cops

The man had reportedly been aggressive in Wellington on Saturday night, threatening people and trying to attack them in the street, leading to calls to the police.

West Mercia Police officers attended, alongside police dog Bella.

Police said the man then attacked Bella and attempted to assault her handler before they were able to detain him.

The West Mercia Police Dog Section reported that both the dog and her handler were unhurt.

Bella went on to help catch a man who crashed his BMW near Shifnal while, police say, he was twice over the drink drive limit.

After the crash early this morning, Bella helped track down the fleeing driver and found him hiding near the scene.

Wellington Telford Local Hubs News Crime
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News