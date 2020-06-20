Storage container plan for park

Wellington Town Council has applied for permission to place the two metal compartments, each with a floorspace of just under 14 square metres, at the northeast edge of Bowring Park.

Application documents, submitted by town council deputy clerk Andrew Roberts, say one such storage container has previously been located on the site, approximately 100 metres from the entrance from Haygate Road, between the tennis courts and the boundary with the former Wellington Cottage Care grounds.

This, he said, was removed after Telford and Wrekin Council’s deal with its former contractor came to an end in April 2019.

In a supporting statement, submitted with the application, Mr Roberts writes: “The proposed storage container is proposed to be sited in the identical position that the previous storage container had been placed.”

The now-defunct Wrekin District Council granted planning permission to itself for the “placement of a metal storage unit” in 1996.

“The previous storage container was removed following the termination of the contract between Telford and Wrekin Council and TWS [Telford and Wrekin Services] Ltd,” Mr Roberts writes.

“The new containers are required by Wellington Town Council in order for tools storage for the Wellington Environmental Service Team.”

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make a decision about the town council’s “certificate of lawfulness” application at a later date.