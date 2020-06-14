Menu

Telford driver caught with no tax or insurance on pizza trip

By Nick Humphreys | Wellington | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A motorist has received a slice of justice after her car was seized when she was driving to pick up a pizza.

This car was seized for being untaxed and uninsured. Picture: Telford Cops

The car was spotted in Wellington and officers were alerted that the yellow Peugeot 107 had no road tax or insurance.

Officers seized the car and the driver was reported.

Telford Cops said: "Car spotted in Wellington. Driver had gone out for pizza but she had forgotten to buy the side orders of insurance and road tax.

"I suppose it could have been worse if it was a ham & pineapple pizza!"

