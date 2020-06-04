Telford College's virtual open event now live

Telford College designed a virtual event to show prospective students its facilities during the coronavirus lockdown.

An interactive map allows prospective students to click on curriculum areas of interest, open up videos and 360-degree images, apply for course places or ask questions.

They can also find out about the college’s £2.5 million 7th Form building for A level studies, plus vocational studies from music to manufacturing, health, hair and beauty, sport, and more.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive, said: “This virtual open event is a chance for people to learn all about our courses, experience our high standard facilities, and discover our exciting plans for the next academic year.

“It gives people an opportunity to meet some of our course tutors, and ask them some questions.

“Normally at this time of year we would be inviting people to visit the campus in person, but we are having to find new ways of interacting with current and prospective students in these unprecedented times.”

To view the virtual open event and learn more, see telfordcollege.ac.uk.