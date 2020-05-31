Menu

Motorist clocked driving past police at 119mph near Wellington

By Rob Smith | Wellington | News | Published:

A driver was spotted speeding down the A5 at 119mph.

The motorist was spotted by police officers who were carrying out checks in line with a national anti-speeding campaign which was launched as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were being eased.

The black BMW was seen at Junction 7 of the A5, near Wellington, yesterday, travelling west towards Shrewsbury.

When it was stopped, police also found that the car's front tyres and alloys were badly damaged.

Officers are continuing to crack down on speeding as part of the National Police Chiefs' Council's (NPCC) speed enforcement campaign, launched earlier in May.

The second phase of the operation began this week, with officers stepping up visible speed enforcement and focussing on problem areas.

