Telford College to offer virtual open day in lockdown

The event, which will launch on June 3, was developed in response to the coronavirus lockdown and will include in-depth looks at the college's different curriculum areas and a chance to hear from students and staff.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive, said: “This virtual open event is a chance for people to learn all about our courses, experience our high standard facilities, and discover our exciting plans for the next academic year.

“You will have an opportunity to meet some of our course tutors, and ask them some questions.

“Normally at this time of year we would be inviting people to visit the campus in person, but we are having to find new ways of interacting with current and prospective students in these unprecedented times.”

An interactive map of the Wellington campus will allow prospective students to click on curriculum areas of interest, open up videos and 360-degree images, apply for course places and ask questions.

They will be able to find out about the college’s £2.5 million 7th Form building for A-level studies, plus vocational studies from music to manufacturing, health, hair and beauty, sport and more.

Video interviews are available for potential candidates – full details can be found at www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/apply.

To register for the virtual open event, visit www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/register-interest-form, or log on to www.telfordcollege.ac.uk from June 3.

The virtual open event will remain available on the Telford College website, and through its social media channels, for the rest of the summer.