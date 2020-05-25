Five-hour busk by Telford veteran on VE Day helps raise thousands for Severn Hospice

Dan Scollard-Kerr, of Admaston in Telford, helped the streets get into full swing when he chose 75 songs to play from his garage, where passers-by stopped for a sing-along and were able to sponsor a tune.

The 74-year-old, who is a member of Wellington Rotary Club, raised £750 which went towards the club's overall efforts in raising about £4,000 for Severn Hospice.

The former military man, who used to play in a band throughout the 60s, said: "We only came up with the idea a day or two before VE Day on May 8.

Dan Scollard-Kerr

"The president of our Rotary Club, Vic Young, suggested we could raise money throughout the day so three of us from our estate got together.

"I normally sit in the garage and can see people walking past so I thought I may as well be playing the guitar.

"Over five and a half hours I sat there for. People came up and down, requesting one of the songs they had sponsored for me to play – it was great."

Mr Scollard-Kerr spent 30 years in the army before retiring in 1992 as a captain in Donnington and was also the drum major of a military band.

He added: "We had heard how Severn Hospice were struggling with PPE. Their costs have increased significantly as they now have to provide PPE to all visitors, so we decided that would be a good cause worth helping.

Dan Scollard-Kerr

"The two others off the estate helped with the paperwork and took donations throughout the day. We took £750 in total, which was fitting for the 75 songs I played on the 75th anniversary of VE Day."

Other initiatives done by Wellington Rotary Club in order to raise funds for Severn Hospice on VE Day included the club president, Vic Young, doing 75 laps of his garden, and another member climbing their stairs 75 times.