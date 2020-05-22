Menu

Crews tackle Telford car blaze

By Daniel Morris | Wellington | News | Published:

Fire crews tackled a car fire in Wellington in the dearly hours of today.

At 12.26am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a car fire in Steventon Road.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington. A fire investigation officer was also in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet as they tackled the blaze.

The police were also at the scene of the incident.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This incident involved one saloon vehicle 100 per cent involved in fire."

