Telford College hands out laptops and internet access to students

Telford College has taken delivery of 20 laptops which are now being delivered to students identified as in need of support.

Simon Badley, Telford College’s curriculum support team leader, said: “These laptops allow students to access their full college desktop, and all the relevant software they need for their studies.

“We are supplying them with unlimited data internet dongles, so students can connect to the college’s library of electronic resources, and their email.

“Safeguarding software has been installed on the machines by our IT team, to ensure that students can only use the equipment to access college-specific resources.”

The laptops and dongles have been financed through a college fund which is set aside to provide support for disadvantaged and vulnerable students.

Telford College has been using a range of online resources to keep in touch with its home-working students since the coronavirus lockdown began, including Moodle, Discord, Teams, and more.

A guide to online learning resources has been created for the college website, and can be found at telfordcollege.ac.uk/remote-study- resources.