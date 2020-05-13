Telford community hall's £10,000 lottery delight

Belmont Hall, in Wellington, successfully applied for the cash from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Centre treasurer Stephen Handley said the trustees will carry out internal improvements in an effort to attract bookings from a wider cross section of the community.

The building in New Street off Tan Bank normally sees around 600 people attending events including popular war gaming sessions, children's ballet, antique and record fairs, women's groups, yoga and faith groups.

Mr Handley said: "The grant will without a doubt be used wisely to decorate the hall, fit new lighting, modernise the stage, install a defibrillator, purchase a PA system, refit the stage and lighting, to name just a handful of items planned for when we reopen the doors.

"This is absolutely fantastic news and of course a celebration, not just for the Belmont Hall, but for the whole of Wellington, which seemed to have been struggling well before the virus pandemic.

"It goes without saying how the National Lottery Community Fund sees the Belmont Hall as a very valuable asset to Wellington and we must ensure we use the facility more for the good of all.

Delighted

"We’re delighted that fund has recognised our work and support for the community, which is very valuable and gives us the opportunity not just to expand, but be a great asset to Wellington.

Advertising

"We will be having open days to advertise heavily on what we can offer once we open the doors again, but until then we can't thank the National Lottery enough for investing in the hall and Wellington."

He explained how the group worked hard to submit the bid in January and was pleased with the reward.

Regular users include Telford's 100-strong Strategic Tactical Adventure Gaming Society (STAGS) which would meet on Fridays and alternate Sundays. Telford Townswomen's Guild, Eyton & Wellington Women's Institute, a church and a flower arranging club.

There is also the Belmont cafe and club for over 55s where a meal and entertainment would be scheduled.

"We do normally get quite busy, but once the lockdown is over we would would like to see it become even busier which we believe can be achieved if the premises is modernised. We would be able to attract a wider variety of bookings," Mr Handley added.