Are these yours? Stolen watches, rings and coins seized by police in Telford
Police are looking to reunite stolen watches, rings and coins with their rightful owners after they were seized during an arrest in Telford.
A 38-year-old man was arrested in Regent Street, Wellington, last Wednesday. It is believed the items were stolen overnight between the evening of Tuesday, May 5, and Wednesday from the Wellington area.
Three watches, three rings and some foreign coins were recovered.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who thinks any of the property belongs to them, can contact Pro-Active Criminal Investigation Department, Malinsgate, Telford on 01952 214793 and quote 22/GA/11064/20."
