Electrical box explosion leaves 79 Telford homes without power

Altogether, 79 homes lost power after the junction box failed in Church Road, Wellington.

Fire crews were called to the scene at around 7.50pm before Western Power engineers arrived to make the repairs.

Of the homes affected, 74 were back on the grid in four hours and 40 minutes, while the remaining five had power again after five hours and 50 minutes.

A Western Power spokesman said: "We received a call from the fire service at around 8.07pm to say the junction box was burning. We got staff on site investigating it and making it safe at 8.30pm.

"79 homes went off supply. 74 were back on in four hours and 40 minutes. The remaining five were back in five hours and 50 minutes at 2.21am."

He said engineers had to excavate to remove the old junction box so they can find out what caused the fire. He said there was no suggestion of criminal activity.