Menu

Advertising

Air ambulance attends incident at Telford retail park

By Rob Smith | Wellington | News | Published:

A Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter attended an incident in Telford this morning.

The helicopter landing on the Wrekin Retail Park car park. Photo: Steve Cort Photography

The helicopter was spotted landing on a car park at the Wrekin Retail Park, near Wellington, about 8.45am today.

It landed near the Boots store.

West Midlands Ambulance Service staff also attended.

Steve Cort took pictures of the incident.

Crews working on the Wrekin Retail Park. Photo: Steve Cort Photography

Julie Ward, who saw the helicopter leaving, said on social media: "These times make you realise even more – isn’t life so very precious?"

Wellington Telford Local Hubs News Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News