Air ambulance attends incident at Telford retail park
A Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter attended an incident in Telford this morning.
The helicopter was spotted landing on a car park at the Wrekin Retail Park, near Wellington, about 8.45am today.
It landed near the Boots store.
West Midlands Ambulance Service staff also attended.
Steve Cort took pictures of the incident.
Julie Ward, who saw the helicopter leaving, said on social media: "These times make you realise even more – isn’t life so very precious?"
