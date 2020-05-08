Menu

Shropshire village celebrates VE Day with scarecrows and flags galore

By Rob Smith | Wellington | News | Published:

One village near Telford made sure it celebrated VE Day in a way all of its own, with unique and quirky decorations including scarecrows and flags.

This impressive effort is one of several patriotic scarecrows in Wrockwardine. Photo: Andy Udall Photography

Flags and scarecrows have appeared around Wrockwardine. Photo: Andy Udall Photography

Church Farm got in on the act too. Photo: Andy Udall Photography

Scarecrows and a few dragons are on display. Photo: Andy Udall Photography

Rainbows and wartime costumes are a popular theme. Photo: Andy Udall Photography

This quirky scarecrow is feeling patriotic. Photo: Andy Udall Photography

A Women's Land Army scarecrow relaxing in the sun. Photo: Andy Udall Photography

This scarecrow modelled on Captain Tom Moore is keeping warm. Photo: Andy Udall Photography

Photo: Andy Udall Photography

Wrockwardine, near Wellington, may be in lockdown but residents have pulled out the stops to decorate their homes and businesses with patriotic displays for the 75th anniversary of peace in Europe.

Photographer Andy Udall captured some of the decorations with his camera. Exploring in the sunshine, he found scarecrows in 1940s gear and one with a printout of Sean Connery as James Bond, as well as a Captain Tom Moore-themed model.

'Captain Tom' was made an honorary colonel for his efforts in raising more than £32 million for NHS Charities Together by doing laps of his garden.

In Wrockwardine there were also unicorn toys, rainbows, poppies and an abundance of flags.

Full coverage:

The scarecrows included a wartime pilot enjoying a cigar and surrounded by empty bottles, as well as a Women's Land Army worker relaxing.

Mr Udall said: "Very impressed with the effort Wrockwardine village have made to celebrate the VE celebrations.

"Excellent, very colourful. Well done to all."

Photo: Andy Udall Photography

Jacqui Seymour, who represents Wrockwardine on Telford & Wrekin Council, is self-isolating at home so she has not been able to see the decorations herself.

But she said that when she heard about the scarecrows and the flags she was "thrilled to bits".

"I am delighted to hear about it," she said. "Although I wasn't very old at the time, I lived through VE Day.

"I am delighted to hear they have been able to do something and I give them my full support."

