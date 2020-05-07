Traffic jam as KFC reopens Telford drive-through

This week KFC resumed drive-through and deliveries at dozens more of its restaurants around the UK, including at the Wrekin Retail Park, near Wellington, and Battlefield in Shrewsbury, and yesterday traffic snaked around the Wrekin Retail Park.

Restaurants have been closed in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

People on social media shared pictures of the traffic at Wellington.

Sharon Ford said that KFC staff had begun directing traffic and that drivers trying to get to the Tesco Extra and other shops on the retail park were caught in the queueing.

A statement from KFC said: "We're reopening in a responsible way, this means we'll be serving a limited menu to help the smaller kitchen teams maintain social distance.

"If you’re not near one of our open restaurants, never fear. We’re working hard to reopen more over the coming weeks."

More Covid-19 coverage: