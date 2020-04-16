Menu

Military police join neighbourhood police teams to clap at Princess Royal Hospital

By Rob Smith | Wellington | News | Published:

Military police are standing alongside neighbourhood squads from around Telford & Wrekin to clap for the NHS tonight.

Picture: @NewportCops

Police from Newport, Donnington and Wellington have gathered at the Princess Royal Hospital to show their appreciation, as has become a Thursday night tradition.

People around Britain have been throwing open their windows at 8pm every Thursday to clap for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wellington Telford Local Hubs News Donnington Newport Coronavirus Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

