Military police join neighbourhood police teams to clap at Princess Royal Hospital
Military police are standing alongside neighbourhood squads from around Telford & Wrekin to clap for the NHS tonight.
Police from Newport, Donnington and Wellington have gathered at the Princess Royal Hospital to show their appreciation, as has become a Thursday night tradition.
People around Britain have been throwing open their windows at 8pm every Thursday to clap for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
