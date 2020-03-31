Telford dealership donates second-hand car to care company

Shane Enright from S E Motors offered a Vauxhall Zafira to care companies and The Care Bureau were the lucky recipients.

Maureen Stevenson is the manager of the Telford branch of The Care Bureau, based in Wellington. She picked up the car, which has a valid MOT until October, on Monday evening.

The Care Bureau was established in 1997 and the Telford branch has 48 carers who visit homes around Telford & Wrekin.

Mrs Stevenson said: "We messaged [Mr Enright] and the next thing we knew we had a phone call to say that we won the car.

"We're going to use it as a pool car for any carers whose cars are off the road, they can use it to get to calls.

"It was really generous, a very genuine offer. We did have virtual hugs, we kept our distance.

"A massive thank you to him."

Mr Enright, who also owns a tyre company, said: "I have done free giveaways in the past i.e. tyres, servicing and more.

"With the current situation I thought 'how could I help' and what better way – give a car to a care company.

"They were so grateful and that was a reward on its own, just that feeling that you have helped someone or some people massively."