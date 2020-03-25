Coronavirus scuppers Wellington historian's farewell talk

Allan has bowed out after devoting 55 years of his life to researching the history of his home town of Wellington.

His last talk, as part of a series hosted by Wellington History Group, had been due to be "Another Virtual Pub Crawl" taking a look at the disappeared pubs in Wellington, and was scheduled at the town's library on March 19.

But even though the pandemic put paid to that, Allan has ensured the information reaches the public domain by presenting the slides of his presentation to Anthony Lowe, Mayor of Wellington.