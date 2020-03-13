Telford prostate cancer screening cancelled over coronavirus fears

The Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support group said there was too big a risk in having hundreds of people in one room.

About 110 people had already signed up for the PSA testing event in Wellington on April 4, and all will be contacted individually about the cancellation.

The PSA tests check for levels of prostate specific antigen protein in the blood. High levels can mean that something is wrong.

When detected early, the survival rate is close to 100 per cent after five years, however if detected late it drops to 28 per cent. The PSA test is the best way to detect prostate cancer early.

Dennis Briggs, chairman of Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support, said: "Men really do need testing, and that's the reason we do it. I went to a testing on Monday and there were 700 people there. It was just the volume of people – you don't know who is there or where they have come from. You can't risk it."

An awareness event that was set to take place in Telford Shopping Centre tomorrow has also been cancelled.

"If someone has symptoms, such as getting up regularly in the night, passing blood or having trouble passing urine, go to your own doctor," Mr Briggs said.

Anyone with concerns about the cancellation can contact Mr Briggs on 07774 900070.

The next test will be run by Lawley and Overdale Council and will take place on June 8.

For more details or to sign up, visit mypsatests.org.uk