Fire, closures and coronavirus: Wellington Rotary Club has to cancel three events over sudden problems

The club has had to cancel three events in its upcoming calendar due a a series of unfortunate and unconnected problems.

The club’s annual charity sportsman night was postponed from March until September because of the sudden closure of the Whitehouse conference centre.

The centre was sold by Telford College earlier this year.

Its Duck quiz was then cancelled due to a fire in the kitchen, and organisers of the group’s events have now learned that a planned visit by the Caerphilly Male Voice choir has been postponed due to the coronavirus scare.

The choir said it had seen its recent audience numbers affected, and that there was some concern within choir members, most of whom are quite elderly.

Vic Young, president of Wellington rotary, said: “We want to assure our supporters and those we support that we will be doing our utmost to continue our involvement in the community.

“We will be holding collections for the eradication of polio.

“We also bring to the public attention the work of other members of Rotary in the area especially those in Ironbridge finding ways to help the flood victims.”

The rotary club, which is always open to new members, meets every Friday lunchtime at the Buckatree Hotel.

For more information or to get involved email secretarywellingtonrotary@gmail.com