Wellington house could be transformed into children's home

Sunnycroft View in Holyhead Road will house three "at risk" children between the ages of seven and 17, if the plans are given the green light.

The home would be operated as a traditional family home, with shared bathrooms and communal areas.

In their application, Unity Residential Care Facilites said: "Children who live there will do so because they are in the care of the local authority and may have experienced family breakdown or other risk factors that may have put them in danger.

"The purpose of the home is to provide a safe, secure and nurturing environment, much like any family home, but also help the children to overcome the circumstances that have brought them there.

"The day-to-day care that will be provided would not be different than what would be provided for a family – taking to school, activities, cooking, cleaning and socialising for example – and the building will not require any alterations apart from the installation of a fire alarm system, fire extinguishers, emergency lighting, a standard key lock on each bedroom door for children’s privacy and a small office desk and filing cabinets set up in one of the bedrooms much like any traditional home study set up.

"There will be no signage referencing the home as the objective is to allow the children to be part of a standard family unit."

The creation of the home will lead to two new full-time jobs and one part-time job.

Two duty carers will be on duty for overnight stays, and there will also be a manager operating a 48-hour shift.

Telford & Wrekin Council will make a decision on the plans in the coming months.