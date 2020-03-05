Oyez, oyez – new town crier for Wellington

Liam Mcgrath has taken on the role at Wellington and will help to spread the word about the regeneration of the area.

An IT worker by day, Liam says he is naturally a loud person so is a perfect fit for the voluntary position, which was advertised by Wellington Town Council.

“I applied for the town crier job because it seemed like a lot of fun,” said Liam, who was born in Wellington.

“I have done a fair amount of musical theatre and historical re-enactments so it allows me to merge these two interests.

“I’m looking forward to serving the community by playing this historic role and I hope to bring pride to the people of Wellington and enjoy myself doing so!”

Caroline Farrell, Wellington Town Council’s communications and events manager, said: “We were looking for someone with a jovial and polite personality and a reasonable knowledge and understanding of the history of Wellington, and Liam fits the bill exactly.

“He will be required to write a relevant cry each time he performs, with each one beginning ‘Oyez, Oyez, Oyez’ and ending with 'God save the Queen'.”

The voluntary position is for one year initially and the council supplies the costume of cloak, hat and bell.

Liam, who also runs an events company in his spare time, will make his first appearance at Wellington Charter Day on Saturday, which celebrates the founding of the town’s market in 1244. There will be a range of entertainment such as music and morris dancing in the town centre.

The new town crier is also expected to attend all major events such as the Wellington Festival in June and July, and Christmas in Wellington, as well as various charitable events such as coffee mornings and fetes in the town or possibly in neighbouring villages.

Liam will be encouraged to join the nationwide Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers and can take on commercial engagements for local businesses with approval from the town clerk.

Sally Themans, of Love Wellington, said: “There is a real buzz about Wellington at the moment because of all the regeneration initiatives so its great to have Liam on board promoting these even further.”