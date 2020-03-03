Menu

Advertising

Professor to host illustrated talk on Cinderloo at Wellington centre

By Rob Smith | Wellington | Telford entertainment | Published:

An illustrated history talk about the Battle of Cinderloo will be held at the Wellington Orbit community hub later this month.

The Wellington Orbit

Professor Mike Haynes of the University of Wolverhampton will present the talk, named 'Whose History? From the Battle of Waterloo to the Battle of Cinderloo'.

The Battle of Cinderloo refers to clashes between the Shropshire Yeomanry and striking miners in parts of what is modern-day Telford in February 1821.

Two miners who were striking over wage cuts were killed when the soldiers opened fire, while another was later executed.

The name is an ironic reference to the Battle of Waterloo, which took place six years earlier.

Professor Haynes' talk on March 26 will begin at 5.30pm, with drinks beforehand from 5pm.

Tickets cost £4.50 and include a hot drink and biscuits.

To learn more, call in to the Wellington Orbit in Station Road, visit wellingtonorbit.co.uk or call 01952 743377.

Telford entertainment Entertainment Wellington Telford Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News