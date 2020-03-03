Professor to host illustrated talk on Cinderloo at Wellington centre

Professor Mike Haynes of the University of Wolverhampton will present the talk, named 'Whose History? From the Battle of Waterloo to the Battle of Cinderloo'.

The Battle of Cinderloo refers to clashes between the Shropshire Yeomanry and striking miners in parts of what is modern-day Telford in February 1821.

Two miners who were striking over wage cuts were killed when the soldiers opened fire, while another was later executed.

The name is an ironic reference to the Battle of Waterloo, which took place six years earlier.

Professor Haynes' talk on March 26 will begin at 5.30pm, with drinks beforehand from 5pm.

Tickets cost £4.50 and include a hot drink and biscuits.

To learn more, call in to the Wellington Orbit in Station Road, visit wellingtonorbit.co.uk or call 01952 743377.