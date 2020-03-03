Construction company pledges to donate £90 from each home sold to charity in 90th birthday year

The Anwyl Group, which built Haygate Fields in Wellington, is marking the milestone with a series of special 90-themed community and charity donations during its anniversary year.

The company will also donate 90 dog beds to the Dogs Trust, install 90 bird boxes across its developments and deliver 90 Easter eggs to hospitals and care homes across the region with the aim of making one 90-themed donation every month.

Established in Rhyl in 1930, the company began life as a joinery contractor but grew to become a respected housebuilder with turnover that has risen year-on-year.

It is now managed by the fourth generation of the Anwyl family.

Chairman Graham Anwyl said: “The company was founded in 1930 with a partnership between my father and grandfather and we have worked hard to grow the business and manage its evolution into the modern and dynamic company that it is today.

"It is with great pride that I continue in the role of chairman, working with my children and our loyal employees to ensure the business remains a key player in the industry for the next 90 years and beyond.”

Managing director of Anwyl Homes, Mathew Anwyl said: “We are extremely proud of the business that we have created, and the quality of our award-winning new build homes.

"It is thanks to the continued commitment of our talented team and full support of our banking partner, we are in a great position to celebrate this important milestone and go forward and achieve the goals that we have set for the next few years.”

Managing director of Anwyl Partnerships, Tom Anwyl said: “The company has undergone significant expansion in its 90-year history and we are particularly proud of the evolution of the partnerships team."