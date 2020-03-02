Wellington Orbit plans to push on as 10-year lease secured

The directors of the Clifton Community Arts Centre, trading as Wellington Orbit, negotiated a fresh lease with the freeholder that extends its occupancy at a former bank in Station Road to the end of March 2030.

In May 2018 the society that runs the centre entered into a five-year underlease with HSBC in respect of the closed bank building.

A cafe and 63-seat cinema both opened last year but there was not enough money to redevelop the upper floors of the building.

Now the society has secured extra finance from social investment company Resonance, unlocking the way to obtaining grants to redevelop the top two floors for community use.

They could be used for art, drama and dance rooms as well as culture nights.

'Great show of faith'

Chairman Phil Morris-Jones said: “This announcement marks the end of many months of hard negotiation and we are delighted to get both deals over the line.

"They represent a great show of faith from our landlord who is highly supportive of our aims and also Resonance who have also been able to open up other doors for us, including development grants and the provision of pro bono legal advice from a leading law firm to secure the new lease.

"We are now in a position where all acquisition finance has been obtained and our draft accounts are indicating that in our first year we achieved a modest surplus while developing our audience base.

"The new lease is invaluable in enabling us to access a greater number of grant opportunities and we will now be actively looking to develop the two upper floors of the building.

"We are looking to achieve this through a mix of grant funding and additional share subscriptions.

"We already have around 800 members and will be reigniting our efforts to enhance our membership base which we see, together with a robust balance sheet and a strong business plan, as key in influencing grantors that funding the upper floor development is an appropriate use of their funds.”