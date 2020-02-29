Shropshire Lads in semi-finals of The Greatest Dancer

Matthew Miller from Market Drayton and Sam Hall from Wellington are members of the nine strong, Brothers of Dance group.

Part of Cheryl 's squad, Brothers of Dance is a new group from choreographer, Dane Bates with the audition for the show the boy's first public performance.

Sam said: “Although it was our first audition we felt really ready. The rehearsals went well, and we were confident that our passion for dance would shine through."

He is described by Cheryl as the super helpful member with Matthew the super laid back one.

Now living in Market Drayton, Matthew was a pupil at St Martins School, Oswestry until he left in year 11 in 2016.

He was very active in drama and dance in and out of school and attended Border Counties School of Dance whose principal, Jenna Machin, is also a dance teacher at the school. He then joined the Addict dance college on a full scholarship.

Headteacher at St Martins, Sue Lovecy, said: "We are immensely proud of Matthew, his hard work, dedication and talent is evident. He is a wonderful role model to other young dancers and we wish him every success for this show and his future career."

Judy Jones, Matthew's mother said: "The boys all met through dance classes in London and Dane Bates choreographs every dance on the show.

"Tonight is the semi-finals and we would love everyone to get behind the boys and vote for them."