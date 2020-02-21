Three women sexually assaulted at Wellington nightclub

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident, but police are looking for two of the three victims to come forward.

Door staff at the town centre club initially called police about the incident, which saw the three women touched inappropriately in the early hours of Sunday morning.

One of the women has been spoken to, however the second two women have not been identified and officers investigating the incident are appealing for them to get in contact.

The victims, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact PC 21296 Morris on 07970 543858.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org