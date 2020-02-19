Newport cycling club celebrates £4,000 donation to veteran support centre

The Nova Raiders Cycling Club handed over the money to the Battle Back Centre based at Lilleshall, which supports wounded and injured service personnel returning from conflict.

The money was raised from the pay-to-enter Giro de Joules event, held in September.

Paul Thomason from the Nova Raiders cycling club said: "The club's Giro de Joules event organisers Karen and Steve Urbicki handed over a cheque for £4,000 to Ian Thomas and Michaela Barwick, Nova Raiders members, from the Battle Back Centre, Lilleshall.

"Ian and Michaela explained that the donation would go to help support our injured and recuperating servicemen and women at this ground-breaking centre.

"Nova Raiders now look forward to the club's reliability event on March 15, where the entry fee of £5 paid by every rider will be match funded by the club and all proceeds donated to the Newport Cottage Care X-ray appeal."