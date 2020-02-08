Telford accountant enrols at college for fourth time

Lucy Dorricott has enjoyed studying at Telford College, Wellington, so much that she has now enrolled on no fewer than four occasions.

Lucy, from Lawley, works in the accounts department at Telford firm Right Connections UK Limited, which specialises in supplying towbar wiring kits.

For her fourth stint at the college, Lucy is studying towards her level three advanced diploma in accounting.

She said: “This time I became involved because when I returned to work after having my first child in 2017, I changed job roles within the company from sales and distribution to accounts, and felt I wanted to gain a qualification alongside.

“I studied a level two foundation certificate in accounting, missed a year whilst I had my second child, and when I returned to work I picked up where I left off.

“My experience of Telford College has only ever been positive during this qualification. There are lots and resources, and the tutors are excellent and very supportive.

“The best thing about the course is that it is one day a week, so I am able to fit it in around work and home. Also, the extent of the resources available to help you learn are endless."

'It can open doors'

She said that the mixture of people from different accounting roles on the course meant she was also able to draw on other people’s experiences.

“I am mostly surprised by how much I learn in a short space of time," she continued. "It has helped with my career because it has given me a good understanding of the processes I complete every day within my job role.

“Learning the academic side of it alongside has really given me confidence in my role.”

She said that the college's Association of Accounting Technicians courses can provide new skills and "open so many doors".

"And don’t be put off if you have had a break; I was pleasantly surprised by how easily I got straight back into it," she added.

Teresa Hughes, learner manager for business, professional studies and digital at Telford College, said: “Our AAT accounting qualifications prepare you for a high-profile role in a wide range of industries, in what is currently one of the fastest growing professional sectors in the UK.

“They provide an insight into the principles and processes of key accounting tasks, like maintaining cost accounting records and the preparation of reports and returns.

“You’ll learn all the important basics about accounting, including double- entry book-keeping, balancing off ledger accounts, preparing a trial balance, and how to code and present financial information.”