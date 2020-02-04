Wellington mayor's charity event cancelled while new venue sought

The event was due to be held at the leisure facilities next to the Telford Whitehouse Hotel, which have been closed by Telford College.

The hotel, which has new owners, is continuing to operate and is no longer connected to the facilities the college is closing.

A spokesman for the council said: "You may, or may not, have heard in the local news the Telford Whitehouse Hotel has closed its events, conference and leisure side of its business.

"Unfortunately this means that the Mayor’s Charity Dinner and Dance planned for Saturday, March 28, has been cancelled.

"We are working hard to source a new venue and as soon as this has been secured we will re-send invitations out."