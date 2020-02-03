Menu

Vandals damage car tyres outside Wellington home

By Mat Growcott | Wellington | News | Published:

Vandals targeted a car parked outside a Telford home, damaging its tyres.

The black Toyota Yaris had two tyres damaged in Victoria Avenue, Wellington. It happened overnight on the evening of Monday, January 27, into the early hours of January 28.

The vehicle was parked on-street and those responsible for the damage were caught on CCTV, although police were unable to identify any individual faces.

Now they are calling on members of the public with information to come forward.

Anybody who can help is asked to call police on 101 citing reference number 0418S 290120.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

