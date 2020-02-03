Unattended iPhone X stolen from outside Telford shop

The smartphone was taken from outside a shop on the Wrekin Retail Park on Thursday.

The phone is described as black and with a smashed back. It was taken from the doorway of a shop while it was unattended.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 citing 0433S 300120.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org