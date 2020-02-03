Advertising
Unattended iPhone X stolen from outside Telford shop
An iPhone X was stolen from outside a Telford shop when it was left unattended.
The smartphone was taken from outside a shop on the Wrekin Retail Park on Thursday.
The phone is described as black and with a smashed back. It was taken from the doorway of a shop while it was unattended.
Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 citing 0433S 300120.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
