Unattended iPhone X stolen from outside Telford shop

By Mat Growcott | Wellington | News | Published:

An iPhone X was stolen from outside a Telford shop when it was left unattended.

Stock image of the iPhone X

The smartphone was taken from outside a shop on the Wrekin Retail Park on Thursday.

The phone is described as black and with a smashed back. It was taken from the doorway of a shop while it was unattended.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 citing 0433S 300120.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

