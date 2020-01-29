Advertising
Arson attack on car in Telford
A car was deliberately set on fire in Wellington, investigators have confirmed.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue were sent to reports of a car fire in The Savannahs at 23.53pm on Tuesday.
They used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.
By 12.10am, the fire was under control and investigators started to look at what caused it and confirmed it was deliberate.
Anybody with information is asked to get in touch with police on 101, citing crime reference number 2-s-290120.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
