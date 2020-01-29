Arson attack on car in Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were sent to reports of a car fire in The Savannahs at 23.53pm on Tuesday.

They used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

By 12.10am, the fire was under control and investigators started to look at what caused it and confirmed it was deliberate.

At 23.53hrs @SFRS_Wellington crews attended a car fire in The Savannahs Wellington. Fire Investigation called out & confirmed that it was deliberate. Any information call @TelfordCops on 101 ( Ref No 2-s-290120) or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800555111. @ShropshireStar pic.twitter.com/TmDGZ2cSSj — Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) January 29, 2020

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch with police on 101, citing crime reference number 2-s-290120.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org