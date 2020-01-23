'Rising Star' Wellington narrowly misses out at Great British High Street awards

The town had entered the Government’s Great British High Street awards and was shortlisted for the Rising Star category.

Councillor Anthony Lowe, the town's mayor, said: "We were so close to winning and were delighted to have been shortlisted as a Great British High Street finalist.

“It has brought our historic market town community together in a common endeavour and the feedback from the judges has given us pointers in how to move forward in the new decade so we can have another go in coming years.

“The awards ceremony, attended by hundreds of guests from across the UK, was another opportunity to remind people of the regeneration work going on here.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for economy, said: “To get so close has been a fantastic achievement for Wellington and there’s so many groups and people working together to improve the town, attracting more visitors and businesses.

“A number of businesses in the town have benefitted from grants through our Pride in Our High Streets scheme, supporting new ideas like the opening of the Retro Shack, while our Telford 50 Legacy Fund has been key to helping the Wellington Orbit cinema, arts and community centre open which has greatly added to Wellington’s appeal.

“As part of our budget we’re proposing further investment to boost Wellington and other borough towns’ high streets with another £5 million fund to build on the great work already happening.”

The entry was submitted as part of the Love Wellington campaign, an initiative funded by the Wellington Regeneration Board and led by a team of local volunteers.

Love Wellington is active on social and traditional media and works with Telford & Wrekin Council, Wellington Town Council, businesses and wider community in a co-ordinated and strategic way to promote the town.

The team will be running its Fab Feb Fiver promotion next month, with businesses in the town taking part with special offers.

There will be a range of offers and incentives costing £5 for people to take advantage of, including a full English breakfast, hair cuts, lens cleaning, two pints for a fiver and others.