'McSeized': Uninsured car stopped at McDonald's drive-through

The black saloon car had no insurance, had been declared off the roads, and its last MOT certificate expired in 2018.

Police noticed the driver waiting at McDonald's at the Wrekin Retail park near Wellington, in the early hours of Sunday.

After checking the vehicle's credentials they "McSeized" the car and reported its driver.

@TelfordCops said on Twitter: "Whilst grabbing a bite to eat at a well known fast food restaurant we spotted this car in the drive through.

"No insurance, no tax – declared SORN, MOT expired 2018.

"Not fit to be on the road!"

"Car #McSeized & driver reported for those offences."