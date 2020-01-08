Shropshire charity shop burglaries: Two Telford men charged after spate of raids

Wayne Hutchinson, 29, of Corfield Crescent in Oakengates, has been charged with three counts of burglary. The charges relate to burglaries at Severn Hospice in Wellington overnight on December 19 and 20 and at Mind and Cancer Research in Bridgnorth, both overnight on December 30 and 31.

Jordan Paul Hickman, 25, of Charnborough Court in Oakengates, has also been charged with three counts of burglary. The charges relate to burglaries at Extra Care in Shifnal on December 3, and Mind and Cancer Research in Bridgnorth on December 30 and 31. He has also been charged with two counts of assaulting emergency workers.

Both men are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

The charges follow arrests made yesterday by the LPPT North.